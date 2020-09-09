Quick Hits: Newcomers Pull Rank In Bengals Captaincies; Geno Battling Shoulder Issue; Bengals Unified And Mum On Anthem Decision

NATIONAL ANTHEM: No sooner had they been elected then the captains faced one of the biggest questions of the offseason. What to do during the national anthem? The Cincinnati Enquirer had a report Wednesday saying the team was mulling either kneeling or staying in the locker room. Taylor wouldn't reveal the plan, but said whatever they decide it will be unified decision.

"We're supportive of each other. Everyone has a different background. Everyone has a different reasoning for things," Taylor said. "We've talked in-depth as a team. It was very emotional meetings and we're not even complete with those yet. We'll keep those to ourselves, but again, we want to be unified in our approach and supportive of everybody in this organization."

MAKING HISTORY: Sunday at PBS against the Chargers (4:05 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12), Burrow becomes the first Bengals rookie quarterback to make his NFL debut in a home opener since the University of Cincinnati's Greg Cook at UC's Nippert Stadium in 1969. But with no fans allowed and the Bengals not being shown on TV in Burrow's hometown of Athens (and maybe not even Cook's hometown of Chillicothe), his parents are thinking about driving to Cincinnati to watch it at their son's house.

"They're trying to figure it out right now because when we're in Athens we get the West Virginia news channel. They don't televise the Bengals games. We're trying to get maybe a different system," said Burrow, who knows what chaos that's going to cause in his home burg. "I think so, yeah. But there's nothing they can do about it."

TWO FOR TAYLOR: Taylor begins his second season as coach of the Bengals in the middle of a pandemic that wiped out all the spring and preseason games and left him with basically three weeks of field work to get ready. Yet he not only feels so much better about his leadership, but he also feels so much better about the grasp he has of the players and they of his schemes. He thought it was noticeable in Wednesday's walkthrough.

"I've watched some of our walkthroughs from last September and last August. It's night and day difference," Taylor said. "And those are things you don't really think about day-to-day until you go back and you actually watch and you think, 'We were light years ahead of where we were.' And the players just have a better understanding of the schemes. That's the bottom line. We have a better understanding of them. I know I've said that several times, but that's really what it comes down to."

"The way that our guys on both sides of the ball and on special teams just approach it. The way the scout team works. The looks you get. It's hard to put into words, but there's a clear difference there."

ONE DAY AT A TIME: It has already started. Burrow is supposed to be a generational player, the Bengals most complete quarterback in mind, heart and body since Norman Julius Esiason more than 30 years ago. (By the way, Esiason didn't start an opener until his third season in a 24-14 loss in Kansas City.)