Joe Burrow Among Bengals Captains For 2020

Sep 09, 2020 at 11:15 AM
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

With their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers right around the corner, the Bengals named their team captains for the 2020 season.

Quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ is a captain for the first time. He joins a group of veterans including wide receiver ﻿A.J. Green﻿, running back ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿, punter ﻿Kevin Huber﻿, safety ﻿Vonn Bell﻿, linebacker ﻿Josh Bynes﻿ and safety ﻿Shawn Williams﻿.

Of the captains, three are new to the organization. Burrow was selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, while Bell and Bynes were free agent additions this offseason.

The Bengals open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET. on CBS.

BENGALS 2020 CAPTAINS

  • S Vonn Bell
  • RB Giovani Bernard
  • QB Joe Burrow
  • LB Josh Bynes
  • WR A.J. Green
  • P Kevin Huber
  • S Shawn Williams

