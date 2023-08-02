Training Camp Report: Bengals Defense Gets Out In Front Of Pads; Sharpening Iron Mike Hilton; Tackles Get Reacquainted With Familiar Rushers; Injury Update

The age-old training camp saw played out for the Bengals during Tuesday's first day of pads on the Kettering Health Practice Fields.

Defense is ahead of the offense.

"Especially without Nine," said slot cornerback Mike Hilton of quarterback Joe Burrow's absence as he nurses a strained calf.

"Especially in pads," said cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

There weren't any scrums or any hits that would take the air out of you. Which meant it was a business-like effort by a Super Bowl contender.

"It was underwhelming in that sense," said safety Mike Thomas, in his tenth year in the NFL the dean of the roster, of any of the big stuff. "It's great guys know how to practice. That's a good sign."

The way head coach Zac Taylor explained it before Tuesday's practice, he's not looking for big shots on tackles.

"It's thud for us. The physical portion of things for us is really going to come up front with the O-line, the D-line, the linebackers, the backs in pass protection," Taylor said. "When you say the pads are coming on, there's an element to that for the receivers and for the safeties but when you're not tackling it gives a better chance to see the guys up front, the offensive linemen, the defensive linemen, the backers and the backs in the protection. Even when you see a back burst through the hole, carrying the ball in a tight-zone run, you really can't evaluate whether that was a great run from a physical standpoint for them because they aren't going to take them to the ground. They are going to try to punch the ball out, rake it and do all that and the back's got to finish the runs, but that stuff comes up more in the games."

A slew of Bengals defensive backs continued their solid play while the line got off some good rushes on quarterbacks Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian even with Pro Bowl sacker Trey Hendrickson on the rehab field. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt got a good enough shot on wide receiver Tee Higgins from the back that he dislodged a short catch over the middle.

"It's a football play. Just drove on the ball. Not intentional," Taylor-Britt said.

CTB was into it. He got nicked on one snap and was limping around and cornerbacks coach Charles Burks pulled him out just before the next play, running on rookie D.J. Turner while Taylor-Britt ran off yelling he was OK.

"Who are you? Paul Pierce?" joked Burks of the Celtics great who never lived down leaving a 2008 NBA Finals game in a wheelchair before coming back to lead Boston to another banner.

Of course, Turner was able to make a play on a ball intended for Chase.

"That was my ball," CTB groused as he went back on the field for the next snap.

Other cornerbacks making plays were Hilton, Turner, the other rookie standout D.J. Ivey and veteran free agent pickup Sidney Jones IV, who got his hand on two red-zone balls.

The biggest hit was inadvertent. Awuzie, in the final stages of his ACL rehab, talked himself into a team punt drill as a vise. He has been doing individual drills but has yet to go against the offense.

"Nothing too crazy. Hop in there to help my conditioning. My conditioning is down. Still working on it," Awuzie said.

The drill was half-speed, but someone didn't get the memo and was going full speed and Awuzie ended up getting spilled on the sidelines in the backwash, taking his biggest hit since his last game.