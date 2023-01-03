Statement from Bengals Owner Mike Brown Responding to Update on Damar Hamlin 

Jan 03, 2023 at 12:15 PM

First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time – what we can do is support one another.

Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount … and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront.

As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other.

The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar.

