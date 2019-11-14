Matchup Of The Game: The Center Of Attention

This is what they do. During pockets of the Raiders win over the Chargers last Thursday night, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers carved them up. But with the game on the line in the last minutes, Rivers missed his last eight passes with Guenther changing up his pressures. This is what Paulie G. does. As Zimmer's third-down guru, he developed a knack for breaking down pass protections by not always blitzing.

"One of the best at it. He won't blitz you as much as Baltimore does, but he blitzes you at opportune times," says Callahan, who before going over to Oakland last year to see it every day prepared for a game against a Zimmer-Guenther Bengals defense five times from 2012-17.

"You don't get blitzed a lot, but they're hard. What makes it really hard is all the pressures look the same and you don't know what side it's coming from. All of a sudden, they drop out. Sometimes you don't need a lot of pressure if you cause that kind of mental anguish for a quarterback."

Or like this: Zimmer and Guenther made the Double A Gap Blitz a league trend in Cincinnati by crowding the center with two backers. But Guenther almost just relies on the celebrity of it and is more than likely going to pull it back at the last minute.

"They show you that, you change your protection and they back out and try to hit you with something else at the last minute," Miller says.

Which is why the Bengals are spending as much time on Guenther's pressures as they did on Baltimore blitzes last week to get rookie quarterback Ryan Finley ready for his NFL debut. But with Hopkins and Finley a cerebral pair (Hopkins almost went to med school and Finley has a Master's), they think they'll be OK for Finley's first road start.

"There were a couple of times Finley changed it up at the line and he got us into the right protection no problem," Miller says of what he calls Baltimore's "blitz happy," defense. "That was encouraging to see from a young quarterback."