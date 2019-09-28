Matchup Of The Game: Bengals, Steelers Each Seek To Start A Run

"I've sat in that room over there. There's a few guys that I've played with over there. It's all about being physical. They'll be ready to play Monday night on the stage," Eason says. "My first year there was Mike Tomlin's first year there. I know exactly what he's telling them this week. All I know is he'll have those guys ready to get after us and we'll bring that energy, too. I can't control what happened in the past, but I can control the now. But they'll try and run the ball. It's no secret. We need to improve and we will."

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has kept them guessing. They've shown five-man lines and 3-4 shades and a 5-2 blackboard alignment in a look right out of the '70s. And that's not even getting into the whir of activity in the secondary. Anarumo knows what's going on, too, even though it's his first Bengals-Steelers slugfest.

"Yeah that's the Steelers right?" Anarumo said of the run. "You play the Steelers and you expect to get it right in the face. That's what I know and that's what our players should be prepared for … That's a veteran O-line that's played at a high level for an awfully long time. They would certainly like to run the ball better and I'm sure they're going to try to come out and do it."

Mason Rudolph, the third-rounder out of Oklahoma State from 2018, becomes the first Steelers quarterback in 15 years to start against the Bengals who is not Ben Roethlisberger. Or since the Bengals sacked Tommy Maddox five times in their Nov. 30, 2003 win at Heinz. So, it's pretty basic Monday night.