Press Release: Mano's Wine and Bengals Partner to Release Limited-Edition Wine Collection

Aug 17, 2022 at 10:41 AM

The Cincinnati Bengals and Mano's Wine announced a new partnership that will provide Bengals fans an opportunity to purchase commemorative Bengals wine bottles.

"We are excited to announce another limited-edition wine collection from Mano's Wine," said Brian Sells, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Cincinnati Bengals. "Fans loved the championship bottles that were released earlier this year. We look forward to celebrating the start of the 2022 season by making these new commemorative Bengals wine bottles available for fans to add to their collection."

As an urban winery, Mano's Wine features an esteemed collection of wine from some of the best vineyards in the world. Everything is shipped to Mano's national headquarters, where they blend, age, finish and handcraft each bottle. This process allows the winery to carefully select the best climate and growing conditions, ensuring the highest quality wines year after year.

"We are extremely excited to partner with the Cincinnati Bengals," said Kyle Rensenhouse, CEO of Mano's Wine. "They have one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL and we are excited to bring those fans something they will love and be able to collect for years to come."

Bengals fans of the appropriate age (21+) can place their orders – as well as customize select bottles – at ManosWine.com. The wines will also be available at select local retailers.

Related Content

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Brown Placed on Reserve/Injured List

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Bengals Waive Three Players

news

Bengals Player Moves: DE Wyatt Hubert to Reserve/Retired List

news

Bengals Partner With Local Brand Canvus Cocktails

The newly launched ready to drink cocktail brand will be the Official Canned Cocktail of the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Bengals Training Camp Schedule Update

news

Roster Moves: La'el Collins Cleared

news

Cincinnati Bengals and Paycor Announce Stadium Naming Rights Partnership

Official & exclusive HR software provider of Cincinnati Bengals expands commitment with new deal

news

Roster Moves: Khalid Kareem Cleared

news

Bengals Player Moves for July 28, 2022

news

Bengals Add Fredi Knighten to Coaching Staff

news

Bengals Player Moves for July 27, 2022

Advertising