Press Release: Mano's Wine and Bengals Partner to Release Limited-Edition Wine Collection

The Cincinnati Bengals and Mano's Wine announced a new partnership that will provide Bengals fans an opportunity to purchase commemorative Bengals wine bottles.

"We are excited to announce another limited-edition wine collection from Mano's Wine," said Brian Sells, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Cincinnati Bengals. "Fans loved the championship bottles that were released earlier this year. We look forward to celebrating the start of the 2022 season by making these new commemorative Bengals wine bottles available for fans to add to their collection."

As an urban winery, Mano's Wine features an esteemed collection of wine from some of the best vineyards in the world. Everything is shipped to Mano's national headquarters, where they blend, age, finish and handcraft each bottle. This process allows the winery to carefully select the best climate and growing conditions, ensuring the highest quality wines year after year.

"We are extremely excited to partner with the Cincinnati Bengals," said Kyle Rensenhouse, CEO of Mano's Wine. "They have one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL and we are excited to bring those fans something they will love and be able to collect for years to come."