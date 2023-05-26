How Dr. Lou Doctored His Past To Put Bengals Defense At Head of The Class

The Bengals defense, which has dominated the last two NFL postseasons, is in crisis this offseason. Now that Lou Anarumo, their widely respected coordinator, has been conferred a doctorate from his alma mater of Wagner College, what nickname should be used for the man whose units have allowed an average of 19 points in their seven playoff games?

"Excuse me. I don't know if we can call him 'The Mad Scientist,' anymore," says safety Michael Thomas, who played for him a decade ago in Miami. "I think it's 'Dr. Lou,' now.

"When I got here in 2021, I was like, 'Yo, this is the same exact defense my whole time in Miami … But they don't call Lou 'The Mad Scientist,' for nothing. And I'm sorry. I mean, 'Dr. Lou.' He put his own little spin on it and he's built a defense where you don't have to be locked into personnel, body type or position."

For coaches, the offseason is the time to study tweaks and tucks and appear on the sidelines where they're welcome to take notes. It is virtually a secret society because the profession hates to divulge what it has or is about to concoct, so the offseason sidelines offer clues.

And that's where Fresno State defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle surfaced for a couple of days this week while the Bengals voluntarily worked on the Kettering Health Practice Fields and offered a glimpse into the roots and rising of Dr. Lou and one of the pros' hottest defensive schemes. Much like Anarumo visited Bengals practices decades ago when he was the secondary coach at Purdue and Coyle was the estimable Bengals secondary coach known for turning first-rounders like Johnathan Joseph and Leon Hall into top-tier NFL cornerbacks.

"His work ethic. The way he went about his business," says Anarumo of what he gleaned from Coyle. Fundamentals for good defense with a bunch of different coverages. The game was evolving … In college we were trying to emulate what the pros were doing."

A natural match. Coyle became a hometown inspiration for Anarumo, 56, a decade ahead of him on Staten Island, before they worked together in 1991 at Syracuse when Anarumo was a grad assistant fresh out of Wagner and Coyle was the Orange's new DC.

"When he was at Purdue and Marshall, he'd drive out for (a Cincinnati coaching clinic) and he'd bring the whole family and stay with us," Coyle says. "He would dive into the playbook stuff and then I would watch their players and they were playing a lot of our schemes.