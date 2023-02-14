'Mad Scientist,' Lou Anarumo Returns To Bengals Lab To Fire Up More Defensive Gems

In the last two seasons, Anarumo has made his mark around the NFL with a cavalcade of second-half adjustments. With his "Staten Island Stew," a multiple scheme working out of a 3-4 base that jumps into varying looks with a slew of versatile players, the Bengals this year became the first team since 1934 to start a season without allowing a second-half touchdown in the first seven games.

And heading into last month's AFC title game, here is what the Bengals had been giving up on average in the miserly second halves of six games in the last two postseasons:

6.5 points, 56.3 completion percentage, 6.3 yards per attempt while allowing a 60.3 passer rating on just three touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

"He's a players' coach and guys buy into his system because of that," Wilson said. "Which in turn allows guys to play free and effectively."

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor heads into his fifth season with the same offensive and defensive coordinators, a franchise rarity of continuity. You have to back to the Bengals' first few seasons of life under head coach Paul Brown to find the same head man and offensive and defensive coordinator staying together as long.