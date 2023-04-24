Quick Hits: Logan Wilson Turns Out To Be Worth Bengals' Torturous Draft Wait

If you're not careful this NFL Draft week in the run-up to Thursday's first round, you can get hit with flying clichés at every turn.

One of those that teams frequently offer, usually right after the pick, is a stunned "We Just Can't Believe He Was Still On The Board." It's a real doozy, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor actually lived it on the second night of the 2020 Joe Burrow draft.

It will be recalled future two-time 1,000-yard receiver Tee Higgins led off the second round at No. 33 and Logan Wilson, who turned out to be their most productive homegrown linebacker since Vontaze Burfict, led off the third at No. 65.

"When you ask the question the first thing that comes to mind is Tee and Logan, both of those guys," Taylor said in his Monday draft news conference. "We think highly of them because we have high grades on them. Maybe nobody else did. Obviously it's paid off for us so we can pat ourselves on the back, but you always have higher grades than anyone else, seemingly, when you pick a player in a certain spot. Everybody else passed on that player. Those are two guys that stand out when you really didn't think they would be there and suddenly they were and you feel great about it."

Wilson is the wrong guy to ask what he was thinking that Friday night in Wyoming.

"I just don't remember my thought process. It's a while ago now," Wilson said Monday. "I knew it was kind of a tossup. You naturally try to do that (match up the teams with the needs), but it's a guessing game when you're going to hear your name called in the draft as the dominos start falling."

He watched the night before, knowing the more linebackers that went in the first round meant the earlier he would go Friday. A pretty good haul of four went in the first, starting with Isaiah Simmons at No. 8, but he was a bit surprised when he didn't go to the Chiefs at No. 63, a spot that went to Mississippi State's Willie Gay.

"I wasn't disappointed. I wanted to go to whoever got me. That's all I was worried about," Wilson said.

He wasn't surprised the Bengals called at No. 65, particularly after Bengals assistant coaches Al Golden and Mark Duffner spent so much time with him at the Senior Bowl. Taylor's Bengals coached the South and Wilson played for the North, but one day the other coaches were allowed to meet with the other players.

Maybe Wilson thought it was a tossup, but Taylor says the Bengals were zeroed in on him right after they picked Higgins. So it was an agonizing wait. No linebacker went between future Bengals nemesis Patrick Queen (No. 28 to Baltimore) and edge rusher Josh Uche (No. 60 to New England). They worried a little bit about Seattle at No. 48 even though the Seahawks picked Jordyn Brooks at No. 27 (Seattle was aging there) and hearts were flip-flopping with the Chiefs on the board.

"Logan is the guy I can remember watching 30 picks tick off the clock with your fingers crossed. He's one," Taylor said. "There have certainly been other guys that fit that description from, what was Tee, 33? From about pick 34 to whatever we drafted Logan, you are just crossing your fingers and watching the clock."

It was, as they say, worth the wait. No NFL linebacker has more interceptions in the 2020s than Wilson's seven. In his draft, Wilson has the same Pro Football Reference weighted career approximate value (17) as the top 10 Simmons and late first-rounder Brooks. Queen is the leader with 26, third best on defense in that draft behind safety Jeremy Chinn and cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Of the traditional backers in that 2020 draft, only Queen (10) and Simmons (7.5) have more sacks than Wilson (4.5), and only Brooks (247), Queen (213), and Simmons (181) have more tackles than Wilson (163). Wilson is the only backer in that class with at least five interceptions.

"I think it worked out pretty well," Wilson said.