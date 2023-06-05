Bengals LG Cordell Volson Has A New Fan In His New Left Tackle: 'Pro Bowl Potential With Size And Mental Makeup'

New Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who played next to an all-decade player in Baltimore and a Pro Bowl selection in Kansas City, believes his next left guard has a ceiling as tall as 6-7 sophomore Cordell Volson.

"He's got that Pro Bowl potential with his size and mental makeup," Brown says of Volson after one of the voluntary practices before next week's mandatory minicamp. "I think he really uses his height to his advantage. His mindset and his length are two things that are really going to separate him in the long run.

"I think he has the natural talent and ability to become one of the best in the league at what he does."

Brown is the Bengals' big lightning strike of the offseason, a premier left tackle with four Pro Bowl berths and a Super Bowl ring who knows what an NFL left guard is supposed to do.

Six years ago he broke into the league next to Ravens eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda before moving to the Chiefs and tag-team partner Joe Thuney, the $80 million Centerville, Ohio, native and briefly the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

Now Volson is learning from both via Brown as he looks to vault from a promising rookie year he played all 1,107 snaps after the Bengals took him in the fourth round.

"(Brown) gives me tips on how those guys would do some things," Volson says. "He'll say, 'Marshal did this,' or 'Joe did that.' It adds tools to the toolbox and maybe it works for me and maybe it doesn't.

"It's always interesting and cool to hear the perspective of guys who have done it somewhere else. See the way they do things. You can see it from the 30,000-foot view."

You don't have to be that far away to see Brown's personality is as massive as his 6-8, 363-pound self as he establishes himself as a veteran voice in a locker room that's not so new to him anymore. After one recent practice, you needed wheels to keep up with him.

Before plopping down between wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, he'd been on the other side of the locker room conferring with Volson at their adjacent lockers. OTAs began Monday, but even though the helmets came out, the offensive and defensive lines don't line up against each other until training camp.