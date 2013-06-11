More than two dozen Bengals players helped the Marvin Lewis Community Fund celebrate the "Learning Is Cool" Academic Achievement on Monday night at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The event honored students from Cincinnati Public, Covington Independent, North College Hill and Middletown City school systems who have achieved the "A" honor roll twice in the 2012-2013 school year.

Since the inception of the "Learning Is Cool" program in Cincinnati Public Schools in 2008, there has been a 122 percent increase in the number of "A" honor roll achievements.

According to the Marvin Lewis Community Fund Web site, at the beginning of the school year, each student received a "Learning Is Cool" sinch pack and letter to every parent from Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. Quarterly rewards are issued for students who make the "A" Honor Roll.