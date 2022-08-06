Training Camp Report: Bengals Rookie WR Kwamie Lassiter II And The Drive To Repeat History

SLANTS AND SCREENS: Making it even more memorable for Brooks is he's going with his grandfather, former Packers head coach Mike Sherman. Sherman has been invited by one of his players being inducted, former Packers safety Leroy Butler …

Second-year man D'Ante Smith, battling for the swing tackle spot with Isaiah Prince, limped off the field Friday during what seemed like a harmless position drill. It looked like he did something to his back …

Daily Joe Burrow Update: No timeline, still. He was out in the cart and rode in unscathed through the screams when practice was over. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan could have used the old Kevin Bacon line from "Animal House," ("Remain calm.")

But he didn't.

"No concerns," Callahan said after Friday's practice. "When it's time to come back, he'll be back. He's just getting his strength back. What do they say? The only minor surgery is the one you don't get.

"The problem is, every day in training camp feels like five. So it's like, when is he coming back? It hasn't been two weeks yet. The installation is pretty much over. Now we're just tweaking and re-fining it and playing around with stuff. This is stuff he did in the spring and last year and the year before that. No panic." …

Brooks Taylor's guy, McPherson, continues to kick the living stuff out of the ball. After going 6-for-6 on Thursday, he followed it up with 5-for-5 Friday, the longest one a 50-yarder that still may be going. So far, it hasn't mattered who is long snapping, holding or anything else …

The defense had another good day, even though two of their more prolific sackers sat out the nickel team sessions that were geared to third down. After blowing everyone up Thursday, Trey Hendrickson rested and Joseph Ossai took his snaps and he came up with some good pressure working against the ones, when Sam Hubbard got another sack working on the left edge …

Three technique B.J. Hill also seemed fine, but watched his snaps taken by Cam Sample, an edger showing off his versatility …

More evidence Hendrickson is fine? After practice he signed autographs for fans lining the sidewalk to the locker room …

Cornerback Tre Flowers came back after a couple of days out and took Eli Apple's snaps on the outside opposite Chidobe Awuzie. Welcome back. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase got him on a Go ball and quarterback Brandon Allen dropped a dime over Chase's shoulder for what would have been six …

Second-round cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt saw a couple of snaps with the ones, but made his play of the day working with the twos when he nearly came up with a one-handed interception as he backpedaled on a deep one …

Awuzie nearly made a great pick working against Chase on the sidelines, but his momentum carried him out of bounds …

Old friend Frostee Rucker last played in the NFL in 2018 and in Cincinnati 10 seasons ago, but he saw two old friends when he visited training camp Friday. One was on the sidelines with him, Bengals chaplain and former teammate Vincent Rey, and the other was on the field in new linebackers coach James Bettcher.

And he made a new friend in Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Rucker was accompanied by five-year-old son Lincoln Frost Rucker and when they arrived, Lincoln pulled off his Rucker 92 Bengals jersey and put on an orange T-Shirt complete with a drawing of Chase.

Chase noticed as he ran a seven-on-seven route near the group on the sidelines and while Rucker took a picture with Chase's arm around Lincoln, he convinced his son to do the Griddy with Chase.

"Absolutely loved him. He was a heart-and-soul kind of guy," said Bettcher, recalling how Rucker was a key player for defenses ranked fifth, second and sixth with guys like Calais Campbell and Chandler Jones up front. "I think Frostee had an impact with everybody he's been around. He's got infectious energy. His smile speaks for itself

"I was a young coordinator and it was great having a guy like that who loved ball, loved to work and played with passion. The young players were fortunate to have a guy like that."

By the time Rucker got to Arizona in 2015, he was ten years in after the Bengals took him in the 2006 third round. After the rough start (he played five games in his first two seasons), he became a popular figure in Cincinnati known for his contributions to community events and played on two playoff teams in 53 games. He moved on after the 2011 season and ended up playing in 157 NFL games. He started 30 games for Bettcher's Cards from 2015-17.

Bettcher still sees a Rucker memento from about six years ago. That's when his son Colton was about the age Lincoln is now.