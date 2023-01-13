Killer Brownie Company Releases Bengals Packaging

Jan 13, 2023 at 09:12 AM

The Bengals and The Killer Brownie® Company have released new co-branded Bengals striped packaging. Select Killer Brownie® gifts are now available with an exclusive Bengals sleeve, while supplies last. Killer Brownie® Bengals products will be available at select local retailers and online at killerbrownie.com.

"As lifelong Bengals fans, we are thrilled for this partnership with the Brown family and the Bengals," said the Mayne Family, Owners of The Killer Brownie® Company and Dorothy Lane Market. "Our family is passionate about making our fans and friends happy with our indulgent Killer Brownie lineup that's led by our signature Original Killer Brownie – a triple-layer gourmet treat that we craft with a velvety caramel swirled between fudge brownies loaded with pecans. Although we sell our brownies all across North America, our family's businesses are based here locally. We are so honored and proud to see our brands alongside a great team that shares our values."

"One of the best ways our partners can connect with Bengals fans is to leverage our marks and logos on products at retail," said Ryan Holmes, Bengals Director of Corporate Partnerships. "We are excited to see Killer Brownie's packaging come to fruition and expect our fans will love both the product and the packaging."

ABOUT THE KILLER BROWNIE COMPANY

For over 40 years, Killer Brownie® has been crafting decadent, gourmet brownies that have inspired a cult following from coast to coast. Brownies are rich with iconic layers in a variety of innovative flavors that keep customers interested and their dessert cravings satisfied.

