Kickstand Cocktails Teams Up With Cincinnati Bengals

Kickstand Cocktails is now a proud partner of the Cincinnati Bengals. The multi-year partnership kicks off with the 2023 season and includes Kickstand Cocktails served throughout Paycor Stadium, including a dedicated Kickstand Cocktails bar in the CareSource Club.

The only ready-to-drink cocktail dedicated to spice will also be available to Bengals fans before kickoff on Sept. 17 at Pregame at The Banks. Fans can visit the Kickstand Cocktails pop-up to sample each flavor, including Roasted Jalapeno Cucumber (mild), Charred Pineapple Poblano (medium), Smashed Raspberry Serrano (medium) and Torched Peach Chipotle (hot), as well as score giveaways, meet special guests and more.

"Kickstand Cocktails' partnership with the Bengals continues to expand our footprint across Ohio, proudly bringing us to the Cincinnati market," said Darren Rovell, CEO and Founder, Kickstand Cocktails. "We are thrilled to partner with the entire Cincinnati Bengals organization on what looks to be another exciting season on and off the field."

"We are proud to announce our partnership with Kickstand Cocktails, including the addition of a newly branded destination within our stadium" said Lacy Ekert, Chief Partnership Officer of the Cincinnati Bengals. "Kickstand offers a new, unique ready-to-drink option and we are excited to continue to enhance our beverage options for fans to enjoy at Paycor Stadium."

Kickstand Cocktails is available throughout Ohio through a partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Company. Along with Paycor Stadium, Bengals fans can pick up Kickstand Cocktails at their local Jungle Jim's and Minnick's Drive Thru, as well as Giant Eagle across greater Ohio. For those not in Ohio, Kickstand Cocktails is available online at www.kickstandcocktails.com. For more information or to join the conversation visit @kickstandcocktails on Instagram or @drinkkickstand on Twitter.

ABOUT KICKSTAND COCKTAILS