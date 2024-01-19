Bengals Men Of The Year Ken Anderson And Ted Karras Line Up Under Center For A Big Community Push

"We're at the age where we really have to be thinking. Before it becomes anything disastrous that happens to us and he's put somewhere he wouldn't know what to do. That would be tragic."

Across town, the same thoughts are going through the minds of Steve and Kathy Luhn. They came to The Banks from Delhi without their 31-year-old son Andrew, but he's also involved in KAA and his parents had to be here to lend support.

Andrew has won silent fights over the fight few can imagine. Autism. Cerebral palsy. Other disorders.

But he has improved so much he has been able to move from facilities into a home his parents own three miles away. It is video monitored and there are people to help, but he also has a job, a service dog, and two days a month he eagerly awaits.

"He's involved in KAA's 'Engage,' program," Kathy Luhn says. "Two outings a month he gets to go with his peers. And that's what means so much. The connection.

"He's supported, but there are things we can't give him. How do you give him experiences? That's what it is about. The more experiences he has, the more independent he is, the more confident he is."

The Luhns are "praying," for the day Andrew might be able to move into a place that is now a dream that much closer. The search is on in Cincinnati for land to build the homes.

"There are things we can't show you yet," Karras says. "But we're looking to jump in with KAA and bring those things to Cincinnati."

While he was winning four NFL passing titles in the '70s and '80s, Anderson did much of his community work with Easter Seals. Since he's become the best quarterback not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his passion has become the underserved class of developmentally disabled adults. The inspiration is Drew Cummins the 32-year-old nephew and godson of Anderson's wife Cristy.