Quick Hits: Bengals Special Teams Looking To Block It Out; Joe Mixon In the See-Two, Split-Two Loop; Injury Update

"It's timing, feel, development," Simmons said of those punts near the 50. "It's not all been his fault. He hasn't got the fortuitous bounce on a couple of plays. The gunners haven't always been able to get to the right spot. A couple of plays he's hit them too deep. There's been a whole variety of things. It's not one thing. But the one thing he can control is distance and direction. I think that's been a work in progress. I think the one the other night was good. Real good. Hit it right where he was supposed to."

Robbins also held for his first walk-off field goal and that part of his game has been fine because McPherson is rolling along. He's tried more 50-yarders than anyone this season (12) with his two Monday night and even though he missed one, he still has more 50-yarders than anyone since he came into the NFL in 2021. He's 21 of 28 for 75 % from 50 and is dwarfing his icon in that same stretch with Justin Tucker 16 of 25 for 64%. Even Evan's 21st career 50th came on one of his cool darts, a 54-yarder with 2:28 left in regulation for a 31-28 lead in the same direction his 57-yarder hit the crossbar earlier. But Simmons said he crushed the winner, a 48-yarder with 1:45 left in OT.

"He thinks he can hit every ball and I'm glad he feels that way," Simmons said. "He's a really positive guy. He analyzes a lot. But he doesn't overthink. That's what's unique about him. It was the same mannerisms that he had on a game-ender when he was a rookie. Never flinches.

"On the miss from 57, he just said, 'I undercut it.' But he doesn't dwell on it. The most important kick is the next one. Good short-term memory."

IN THE LOOP: Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who just moved past former Bengals running back Cedric Benson into 98th on the NFL all-time rushing list with 6,067 yards, has already made Justin Hill's highlight loop this week on his blood-and-guts six-yard touchdown run he dragged Jags cornerback Darious Williams and safety Andrew Wingard into the end zone.

Hill, the Bengals running backs coach, puts together power-point presentations and highlight clips from around the league to make his points.

"Determination. Will. Want-to," Mixon said. "We talk about see two, split two. That was a prime example of see two, split two. Kept my balance. Got real low and I was able to balance my hand on the ground and get in there. It was a hell of a run for us."

Asked if he thinks the play will make Hill's loop, Mixon said, "It already did."

The Bengals rushed for a season-high 156 yards, but for the first time this season Mixon split it up. He had 68 on 19 carries while rookie Chase Brown had 61 on nine carries in his break-out game. Mixon says he's OK giving the defense a different look.