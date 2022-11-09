Joe Mixon Named AFC Player of the Week

Bengals HB Joe Mixon today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 9 for his performance in the team's 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Mixon rushed for 153 yards on 22 attempts (7.0 average) with four TDs, while also catching four passes for 58 yards and a TD. He led all AFC players in rushing yards in Week 9, and his 211 yards from scrimmage marked a career high. Mixon's four rushing TDs were the most by an NFL player in a single game this season and tied RB Corey Dillon (Dec. 4, 1997) for the Bengals single-game record. His five total TDs set a team record for a single game.

Mixon became the sixth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 200 scrimmage yards and five total TDs in a game. He is also the third player in the Super Bowl era with at least four rushing TDs and one receiving TD in a game, joining Shaun Alexander (Sept. 29, 2002) and Jonathan Taylor (Nov. 21, 2021). Mixon surpassed 5000 career rushing yards on the game's opening drive, making him the fifth player in Bengals history and the eighth active NFL player to reach the 5000-yard milestone.