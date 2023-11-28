Statement from the Cincinnati Bengals on QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery on his wrist today. The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will return to Cincinnati this week to be with the team and begin the recovery and rehab process.
Bengals Roster Moves: Joe Burrow to Reserved/Injured List, Chase Brown Activated, QB Elevated for Week 12
Bengals Encourage Fans To Bring Toys On Sunday For Kids in Foster Care
Bengals fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys on Sunday to support Hamilton County Job and Family Services' gift drive for kids in foster care.
Bengals Roster Moves: QB Signed to Practice Squad, Chase Brown Designated To Return, Guard to Practice Squad/Injured List
Bengals Roster Moves: Charlie Jones to Active Roster, WR Elevated for Thursday Night Football
The Bengals today returned WR Charlie Jones to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list. In addition, the team elevated WR Shedrick Jackson.
Bengals Roster Moves: Wide Receivers Elevated for Week 10
The Bengals today elevated WR Shedrick Jackson and WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Houston.
Diageo Brands Ciroc, Crown Royal and Guinness Toast To Who Dey Nation, Team Up with Cincinnati Bengals
The global leader in premium drinks partners with the team across three beer and spirits brands to enhance fan experience and elevate the gameday atmosphere at Paycor Stadium.
Stripe The Jungle During Sunday Night Football
For the first time ever, fans are invited to Stripe The Jungle when the Bengals play the Bills on Sunday Night Football. The game kicks off on Nov. 5 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
Bengals Roster Moves: WR Elevated for Sunday Night Football
The Bengals today elevated WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Buffalo.
Bengals Partner With Western and Southern
The Bengals and Western & Southern Financial Group announced a new partnership that connects two premier Cincinnati brands and makes Western & Southern an Official Partner of the Cincinnati Bengals.