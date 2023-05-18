New Teammates See The Joe Burrow Factor As Advertised

Bengals safety Nick Scott, one of a handful of Joe Burrow's new veteran teammates, saw him in the locker room not long ago and thought, "That's interesting," when he saw a slice of what can be some intriguing wardrobe.

"An interesting mix," Scott says. "A little on the quiet side. You can tell he's real intense, real focused. But he's got that steady leadership demeanor. You can tell the guys lean on him and respect him."

Tight end Irv Smith Jr.: "His mindset is different."

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.: "Super chill … I feel like he's always playing chess ten steps ahead of the next man on and off the field."

Right tackle Cody Ford: "From what I've seen so far, he holds a lot of power with the team."

The Burrow Factor looks to be as advertised as a different set of teammates gets to know one of the NFL's biggest names.

And these aren't wide-eyed guys. They've been around. Brown just won a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. Scott helped the Rams' Matthew Stafford steal Burrow's Super Bowl before that one. Ford played on two of Josh Allen's AFC East champs in Buffalo and in his last game as a Viking last season Smith caught a playoff touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins.

"I didn't have any expectations. I'm not too big on really reading a bunch of stuff on-line," Ford says. "Just first off, you can tell he's got that swag, but he'll be that quarterback and leader who wants to grind. In some locker rooms, there's one guy or a couple of guys, everyone has given them their respect … You can see he's a true leader."

In a freeze-frame moment this week, Brown, the former Chief who split two AFC title games with him and never beat him in the regular season, pulled up a chair while Burrow sat at his locker and they went over some protection calls.