Alabama WR Jermaine Burton Explodes Into Bengals Huddle During Third Round Of NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 12:40 AM
Hoard-Dan-160505-(head shot)-001
Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) steps out of an attempted tackle by Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) before scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) steps out of an attempted tackle by Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) before scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Pick: (Round three, 80th overall)

Name: WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama, 6-0, 194

DOB and Hometown: 6/28/01; Calabasas, CA

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 50 games, 132 catches, 2,376 yards, 18.0 yards per catch, 23 touchdowns

Bengals Reaction: "He'll fit great (with Chase and Higgins)," said offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher. "He's explosive. Our job now is how do we mix and match those skill sets, but what he brings to the table with regard to the threat he's going to pose to the defense and how they're going to have to respect all three of those players and the explosiveness they bring – we'll figure that part out. But he'll take care of the hard part which is separating from defenders and catching the football."

Player Reaction: "It's just honestly a truly blessed moment," said Burton. "I thank God and I'm ready to work. They made the right decision."

Draftnick Takes: "My sense is he is an ascending player who will get better in the NFL and become a weapon, especially at the intermediate and vertical levels. Burton will not be the kind of receiver that is the foundation of an NFL passing game, but his speed and vertical ability are always in demand." – Greg Cosell, NFL Films.

How Does He Fit?: Will compete for the third wide receiver spot behind Chase and Higgins, with Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones, and Andre Iosivas.

Did You Know?: Burton has trained for several years under former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who announced his draft selection on the stage in Detroit.

"It's kind of crazy if you really think about it like that," said Burton. "I just look at it as a blessed moment. I can't wait to continue to work with T.J.

"Working with him is honestly great. Just to know his history and his background with the game of football and his knowledge and see the way he thinks. The way he puts it into the drills and the way he talks to you and his terminology really helps me. We also developed a relationship to the point where we talk about other things like maturity and growth."

