More Quick Hits: A Few Words From Bengals' Greatest Backup QB; Finding The Right Fit For Defense

THE MAN: Blake says if you want to be the guy, you have to be the guy and Browning's teammates are saying he's doing exactly that. Higgins says Browning's command of the huddle is Burrow-like and center Ted Karras has no qualms on the road with Browning.

"We're not considering Jake a new quarterback now," Karras said after practice Thursday. "After a game and a half with him at the point, we're very comfortable with his operation and what he brings to the table."

When it comes to a silent count on the road, that's in the more than capable hands of Karras. Right guard Alex Cappa begins the process and Karras handles the count.

FITTING IN: Put this one in the category of something has to give.

Per Next Gen Stats, Travis Etienne, the Jaguars' marvelous running back, has been under four yards per carry in six straight games when he's never had two straight games. He's also been tackled for no gain or a loss 48 times, the most in the NFL.

The Bengals come in with a run defense that has allowed 150 yards rushing in three straight games and they haven't allowed that in four straight in 25 years. With only the Bengals and Broncos allowing five yards per carry, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is aiming to shut it down with extra work.

"We continue to practice the issues that keep popping up. "We're doing more run fits than we've ever done," Anarumo said after Thursday's walkthrough. "We just did 20. We'll do 30 a day. That's outside of practice and my walkthrough and then within another practice period. And then in practice, we'll do another set of it."

But fits only do so much, Anarumo says. The one that galled him came at the end of the first quarter when the Bengals had the Steelers pinned on their own 11. But on the first snap running back Najee Harris moved the pile 20 yards.

"We had a mush. A rugby scrum for 20 yards, literally. We just have to tackle the guy. It's got nothing to do with a fit," Anarumo said. "He kind of got lost in the shuffle. Then we had a (22-yarder). At the end of the game, we've got a pressure called and we've got a guy right in the hole. We've got to make the tackle there (on a play that went for 13 yards).

"We can all do better. It starts with me. But that's 60 somewhat yards of rushes. We just have to eliminate those three or four plays that just come out of nowhere. They just pop up out of the ground. It's like, what? How can we prepare for that? It's just making a play when it needs to be made and making sure we getting our point across as coaches."

There is some concern about the number of plays tackles DJ Reader and B.J. Hill are playing. But Reader is playing only three more snaps per game than he did when he averaged 39 while playing 15 games in 2021. It looks to be more of a factor with Hill. He played 47% of the snaps in 2021, when he had a career-high 5.5 sacks. Since then he's been in the 70 percentile and has seven total sacks. He's actually on pace to play fewer downs this year (72%) than last year (79%) and with four sacks this season he's got a shot for a career-high.