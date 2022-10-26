DT Jay Tufele leads Bengals Supplemental Draft In Passion Play

So when Tufele surfaced on the waiver wire at the end of this training camp after injuries had limited him to 54 rookie snaps, the fresh scouting reports came in handy.

"He didn't play his last year (at USC) because of COVID," recalls Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby. "He's got a motor. He's got a motor in practice and in games and it's running."

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had seen this play out the year before when they claimed linebacker Joe Bachie from the Eagles after giving him good marks leading up to the 2020 draft.

When Taylor got together with director of player personnel Duke Tobin and his scouts the night of the final cuts a few months back to hash over the waiver wire, it could have been April and another encampment in the draft war room.

"They're just so well researched on the types of players they want coming out of college," Taylor says. "A lot of it stems back to that: Just making sure that even if we don't get them in the draft, there's still so many guys that come back to us … Guys that we really liked. I remember talking about them, but we just didn't get them. Now they're back to us. Duke does a really good job of having conviction with the guys he likes and having conviction to get them back."

Waivers can also be fresh starts players as well as teams.

That's what one of Tufele's older sisters back in Salt Lake City, Noreen (he calls her "Nini,'), tried to tell him after the Jags cut him.

"Change can be good," says Noreen, who works with autistic children in the family's hometown. "I told him that it hadn't worked out the way he wanted with the Jaguars, 'but this can be the team for you.'"