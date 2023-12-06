Jake Browning Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week 

Browning's 354 passing yards were the second most in team history by a QB within his first two starts behind Jeff Blake, who passed for 387 yards in his second start on Nov. 6, 1994 at Seattle. Browning became the 10th QB in the Super Bowl era to pass for 350 or more yards with a completion percentage of 85 or higher.

Browning completed nine of his 11 passing attempts on third down, including a 76-yard TD to WR Ja'Marr Chase in the third quarter that marked the Bengals' longest play from scrimmage this season. In the overtime period, Browning went four of five for 36 yards to lead Cincinnati into position for the game-winning FG. During the drive, he completed a 17-yarder to Chase and an 11-yarder to WR Tee Higgins on third-and-10.