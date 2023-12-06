Jake Browning Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week 

Bengals QB Jake Browning today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 34-31 overtime win at the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.
Making his second career start, Browning completed 32 of 37 passes (86.5 percent) for 354 yards and one TD with zero INTs. He led all NFL passers in Week 13 in completions, completion percentage and passing yards. Browning's 86.5 completion percentage marked the fifth highest in a game in Bengals history (minimum 20 attempts), and the highest in NFL history by a QB in one of his first two career starts.
Browning's 354 passing yards were the second most in team history by a QB within his first two starts behind Jeff Blake, who passed for 387 yards in his second start on Nov. 6, 1994 at Seattle. Browning became the 10th QB in the Super Bowl era to pass for 350 or more yards with a completion percentage of 85 or higher.
Browning completed nine of his 11 passing attempts on third down, including a 76-yard TD to WR Ja'Marr Chase in the third quarter that marked the Bengals' longest play from scrimmage this season. In the overtime period, Browning went four of five for 36 yards to lead Cincinnati into position for the game-winning FG. During the drive, he completed a 17-yarder to Chase and an 11-yarder to WR Tee Higgins on third-and-10.
Browning also rushed for 22 yards on two carries, including a one-yard sneak for a TD in the fourth quarter that tied the game. Later in the quarter, he scrambled for 21 yards to help set up a go-ahead FG with 2:33 remaining.
This is Browning's first career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He is the third Bengals player to be named AFC Offensive Player of the Week this season, following WR Ja'Marr Chase in Week 5 and QB Joe Burrow in Week 8.
Bengals players have combined for 16 weekly honors (Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams) since the start of the 2021 season, the second most in the NFL in that span.