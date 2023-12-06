Jake Browning Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week 

Dec 06, 2023 at 12:00 PM

Bengals QB Jake Browning today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 34-31 overtime win at the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

Making his second career start, Browning completed 32 of 37 passes (86.5 percent) for 354 yards and one TD with zero INTs. He led all NFL passers in Week 13 in completions, completion percentage and passing yards. Browning's 86.5 completion percentage marked the fifth highest in a game in Bengals history (minimum 20 attempts), and the highest in NFL history by a QB in one of his first two career starts.

Browning's 354 passing yards were the second most in team history by a QB within his first two starts behind Jeff Blake, who passed for 387 yards in his second start on Nov. 6, 1994 at Seattle. Browning became the 10th QB in the Super Bowl era to pass for 350 or more yards with a completion percentage of 85 or higher.

Browning completed nine of his 11 passing attempts on third down, including a 76-yard TD to WR Ja'Marr Chase in the third quarter that marked the Bengals' longest play from scrimmage this season. In the overtime period, Browning went four of five for 36 yards to lead Cincinnati into position for the game-winning FG. During the drive, he completed a 17-yarder to Chase and an 11-yarder to WR Tee Higgins on third-and-10.

Browning also rushed for 22 yards on two carries, including a one-yard sneak for a TD in the fourth quarter that tied the game. Later in the quarter, he scrambled for 21 yards to help set up a go-ahead FG with 2:33 remaining.

This is Browning's first career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He is the third Bengals player to be named AFC Offensive Player of the Week this season, following WR Ja'Marr Chase in Week 5 and QB Joe Burrow in Week 8.

Bengals players have combined for 16 weekly honors (Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams) since the start of the 2021 season, the second most in the NFL in that span.

Related Content

news

Bengals Encourage Fans To Bring New Socks On Sunday For Local Kids In Need

The Bengals and CareSource are teaming up this season to support Shoes 4 the Shoeless, a local charity that provides new socks and shoes to local kids in need. Bengals fans are encouraged to bring a NEW pair of socks to the game on Dec. 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Ted Karras Named Bengals Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Presented By Nationwide

The Cincinnati Bengals announced today center Ted Karras as its nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities.
news

Bengals Roster Moves; QB Signed to Active Roster, Cam Taylor-Britt to Reserve/Injured List

The Bengals today placed CB Cam Taylor-Britt on the Reserve/Injured list with an ankle injury. In addition, the team signed QB AJ McCarron off its practice squad to the active roster.
news

Statement from the Cincinnati Bengals on QB Joe Burrow

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Joe Burrow to Reserved/Injured List, Chase Brown Activated, QB Elevated for Week 12

news

Bengals Encourage Fans To Bring Toys On Sunday For Kids in Foster Care

Bengals fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys on Sunday to support Hamilton County Job and Family Services' gift drive for kids in foster care.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: QB Signed to Practice Squad, Chase Brown Designated To Return, Guard to Practice Squad/Injured List

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Charlie Jones to Active Roster, WR Elevated for Thursday Night Football

The Bengals today returned WR Charlie Jones to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list. In addition, the team elevated WR Shedrick Jackson.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: Wide Receivers Elevated for Week 10

The Bengals today elevated WR Shedrick Jackson and WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Houston.
news

Diageo Brands Ciroc, Crown Royal and Guinness Toast To Who Dey Nation, Team Up with Cincinnati Bengals

The global leader in premium drinks partners with the team across three beer and spirits brands to enhance fan experience and elevate the gameday atmosphere at Paycor Stadium.
news

Stripe The Jungle During Sunday Night Football

For the first time ever, fans are invited to Stripe The Jungle when the Bengals play the Bills on Sunday Night Football. The game kicks off on Nov. 5 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
