Quick Hits: Jackson Carman's Potentially Unique Birthday; Jim McNally At Another Bengals-Bills Playoff Game; Role Model; Big Game Tee Time

RAND MCNALLY: He says he's the only Bengals fan in Buffalo these days, but Jim McNally is still going to get one of the best seats in Highmark Stadium when he settles into the press box for a playoff game between his long-time employer and his hometown Bills.

McNally, a University of Buffalo Hall-of-Famer who went to the Bills' first practice in 1960 and a pioneering offensive line mind during his 15 seasons coaching the Bengals front that included two Super Bowl appearances, has worked as a consultant with the club for the last several years and is quietly doing his part as Pollack faces the potential of playing with three new starters two wins away from the Super Bowl.

He's bringing good vibes. In both Super Bowl runs McNally was the offensive line coach when they beat the Bills in the playoffs. He'll have a seat of honor at Bengals president Mike Brown's table Saturday night for the team meal at the club's Buffalo headquarters.

"Great karma. Great karma," Pollack said before Thursday's practice. "He's a great resource. Every week he does a big cutup study analysis on the D-linemen's pass rush and how they play run concepts and puts it together and we send it to our players' iPads.

"We use a lot of those cutups in our meetings. I bounce things off him during the season and offseason, whether it's a scheme concept or helping evaluate college free agents coming out. He's been a mentor of mine. It's been fantastic. Love it."

The injuries bring back some Deja vu for McNally, who didn't lose three starters heading into the 1988 playoffs but he lost right tackle Joe Walter (ACL) in the last regular-season game.

He turned to a former first-rounder who had been backing up and down four spots on the line and Brian Blados book-ended with Hall-of-Famer left tackle Anthony Munoz to help the Bengals rush for 175 yards in the AFC title game win over Buffalo, 21-10, at Cincinnati's Riverfront Stadium.

"Big guy. Athletic. He went in there and played well in the two playoff games and the Super Bowl," McNally said. "I thought Jackson Carman played well last week when he came into the game. Quick. Good feet. He's a big guy. Second-pick so you know he's got talent."

A young 79, McNally isn't afraid of continuing the grind. "I'm in better shape than most guys in the league," says the fitness freak.

Working from his Buffalo home, McNally has spent the season scouting the opposing defenses and crafting projects at each level of the defense. With the help of Bengals assistant video director Kent Stearman back at Paycor Stadium, McNally highlights clips for a lineman's weekly study of the guy across from him.

"They can see it on the video if there's a particular move. They can look at it nine, ten straight times. You can see that move back to back to back," McNally said. "You try to categorize it by putting the same technique together whether it's pass or run and see if there's any tendencies. It's more of a personnel evaluation."

McNally also coached the Bills offensive line for four seasons early in the century, but it's all orange and black amid the Bills mania. He remembers the Bengals bench coming to the rescue against the Bills 34 years ago and he sees the size and athleticism of Carman and Adeniji and Scharping and he thinks it can happen again.