Quick Hits: Another Road Weekend For AFC Tracker Taylors; Burrow, Bengals Focused On Damar's Bills; Paycor Mayor Hubbard Hears The People

The heroine these days in the Norman, Okla., Taylor home is Julie, the mother of Zac and Press, not to mention mother of the bride, wife of Sherwood and Pro Bowl travel agent.

"She could have made a career out of booking flights," Sherwood Taylor says Wednesday morning. "She's running the show around here."

Bengals head coach Zac and Jaguars offensive coordinator Press are in the AFC's Final Four with the Bengals in Buffalo Sunday (3 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) and the Jags in Kansas City the day before in their 4:30 p.m. AFC Divisional.

A game away from the dreaded matchup Zac calls "The Doomsday Situation," for the family. If both the Bengals and Jags win, that sets up an AFC title game in Cincinnati between the two.

"We want it to happen, but we don't want it to happen," says Sherwood Taylor, speaking for fathers everywhere.

The boys' youngest sister, Quincy, is getting married after the Super Bowl and has challenged her brothers to bring the Lombardi Trophy to the wedding.

Which is jewelry a bit more coveted than the Taylor Bro Bowl Trophy, which chronicles the results of the NFL meetings between Zac and Press and sits in Sherwood's office in Norman, where he runs his company that sells letter jackets to schools.

"I think that's pretty safe to say," he says.

Sherwood Taylor, the old Oklahoma captain who gave up college coaching to stay in Norman and raise their four kids, is getting a kick out of it all. Last week they were in Duval County to watch the Jags' stunning comeback over the Chargers and then the couple, with, daughter Kathryn, Quincy and her finance, flew into Cincinnati and the next night they watched the Bengals win another fourth-quarter come comeback.

"I had two heart attacks last weekend," Sherwood says.

But, seriously, he's enjoying it. The former Sooners safety would just as soon be in-person rather than at home because he can watch the secondary play unfold and how his sons are attacking them.

"I'm not nervous. I'm not playing," Sherwood says. "I think both of them are doing a good job making use of the tendencies that teams are showing. It's fun to watch."

After Sunday night's game, Zac drove the family back to the hotel. But first he had to drop a game ball off at The Blind Pig, a few blocks from Paycor Stadium.

"He didn't know where it was. He had to us the GPS. I just waited in the car. He wasn't in there too long," Sherwood says. "I'm proud of him. I think he's done a really good job this season keeping the team focused through some distractions. From what the media says, the players like him and respect him and play hard for him and that means a lot."

Here's Julie's itinerary for this weekend:

They drive the five hours from Norman to KC Saturday morning. Jags-Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. Fly to Buffalo in time for Bengals-Bills.

And no leaving early Friday.