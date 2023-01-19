Believing He's NFL's Best, Ja'Marr Chase Hoping To Help Make Bengals Perennial Deep Postseason Runners

When he set the NFL's rookie postseason record last year catching 368 yards, he became the Bengals all-time receiving yardage leader. When he caught nine balls for 84 yards against Baltimore last Sunday, it gave him a Cincinnati playoff record 34 catches and with a 90.4-yard average in five postseason games, he's one of five players in the Super Bowl era to average at least 90 yards in the postseason.

No wonder he wants to stick around. He was particularly pleased with how Taylor used him in the red zone on two consecutive snaps against the Ravens for the game's first touchdown to go up, 9-0. They will have to see red Sunday. The Bills, with the NFL's second-best red zone defense, challenge the Bengals' No. 5 in an area of the field that probably decides a game between two generational quarterbacks and two defenses better than people think.

On second-and-goal from just inside the 20 after a penalty last Sunday, Burrow kept on a run-pass option (RPO) and gunned a 12-yard seed to Chase in the slot.

"Zac did a good of that last game, moving me around and keeping me near the RPOs. That was pretty good," Chase said. "I like the game plans he's had, especially the last game. I think that's one of the best game plans he's had."

On the next play, Taylor lined up Chase in a bunch formation on the right and when Burrow found him over the middle, Chase spun away from a defender at the 1 for his fourth red-zone touchdown of the year. Here's another category Chase has dominated despite the injury. He tied with LSU buddy Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen for the NFL's third most red-zone catches (14) even though both of them played all 17 games. His 24 red zone targets were fourth most in just his 13 games.

"I really don't get too many one-on-ones (in the red zone)," Chase said. "Lately I feel like Zac is putting me in the slot to get me away from that in the red zone. It's really just a mixture. They've been using me the right way when we get in the red zone and 0I get opportunity. Joe doesn't change at all. He's the same person throughout the game. It doesn't matter what's going on."