Game-Changer Isaac Curtis Blazes To Bengals Ring Of Honor

What made Curtis change the game was that torrid marriage of blessed hands and ungodly speed. As he savored the news he was going into The Ring, he proudly said he was a football player who just happened to run track.

Boy, was he ever.

Instead of running in the 1972 Olympics, he opted for the trials of Don Coryell and not the 100-meter trials. The Cal-Berkley running back had transferred to San Diego State and switched to wide receiver in Coryell's pioneering passing offense.

"I was running well. I don't think there's any doubt I would have made the Olympic team," Curtis said. "But the problem was, I was a football player first. I was not a track guy. I was transferring and moving positions. It was my senior year. If I made the Olympic team, I would have missed the first part of the football season. I couldn't afford to do that. I was a football player first. I wasn't going to go to the trials, bump somebody off the team and then turn around and not to go the Olympics. I was a football player first."

Curtis and his Cal teammate Eddie Hart were the top two sprinters in the country. He remembers they pretty much traded wins and in the 1970 nationals Curtis says they virtually finished with the same time. He says the officials wrongfully called him for jumping the start and when he had to lay back, Hart got the ever-so-slight edge. It's the only time in the NCAAs that teammates finished 1-2 in the 100-meter finals.

Curtis figures he would have also run the 200 meters and the relay. Hart broke the 100 world record in the trials, but never got a chance to be the world's fastest man because a tragic scheduling error in Munich got him disqualified. He did anchor the relay gold medal team in a world-record run, but Curtis never looked back.

He thought he was going to Cleveland. But the Browns were drafting 16th and were left with Steve Holden, he of 62 career catches.

"I had such a great relationship with the fans and they've always showed me their appreciation and it made me feel so good," Curtis said. "I was very fortunate to be in Cincinnati because there was another place I almost ended up. I'm glad that didn't happen. I'm so appreciative of being in Cincinnati. It's really a treat they voted me in."