How To Watch, Listen & Follow To The Bengals-Patriots Game

The Bengals host the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the action on television, radio and various streaming platforms.
Here are the ways to watch, listen and follow the action.
TV BROADCAST
Network: CBS
Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET
- Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon
- Analyst: James Lofton
- Sideline: Amanda Balionis
According to 506sports.com, Sunday's contest will air in the Bengals television market in most of Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, as well a majority of the Northeast.
506sports.com Map Key CBS Early:
- Blue: New England at Cincinnati
- Purple: Denver at Kansas City
- Red: Houston at Tennessee
- Orange: Miami at New York Giants
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms:
- Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)
- Official Bengals App for iOS devices
- Bengals.com for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)
* Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
Click here for more ways to watch.
LOCAL RADIO
Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The pregame show begins airing at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham
- Pregame Show: Wayne Box Miller
NATIONAL RADIO
The game also will air nationally on Sports USA Radio.
- Play-by-Play: Larry Kahn
- Analyst: John Robinson
- Sideline: Troy West
SATELLITE RADIO
SIRIUS: 134 (NE), 81 (Cin) | XM: 384 (NE), 225 (Cin)
LIVE STATS
Follow the game with live stats on bengals.com.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow the Bengals on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.
SEE THE REPLAY WITH NFL GAME PASS
NFL Game Pass, which is available now for free on a trial basis, provides access to replays of every game. NFL Game Pass features full broadcasts, condensed games and coaches' film. It is viewable on smart phones and tablets via the NFL App, as well as on connected TV devices via the NFL App, on XBox One, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku, Amazon Fire and Android TV. Note: It is not compatible with Google Chromecast.