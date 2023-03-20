How Nick Scott Fits Bengals' Specs For Starting Safety

"Great leader. He has experience playing at a high level. Versatile in the secondary. Highly explosive athlete. Very good range and ball skills. Plays with good instincts in both the run and pass game. Shows up as a tackler. Fits exactly what we're looking for as far as character in terms of intangibles, in terms of physical attributes."

Scott, son of a Harvard lecturer and father of a son wisely born in the 11 days between a Thursday and Monday night game back last December, left a trail of intangibles that was easy enough for the Bengals to follow. Head coach Zac Taylor's connections with the Rams and Livingston's ties with Penn State coach James Franklin endorsed Scott as a plus for Taylor's coveted locker room chemistry.

"He's obviously been given nothing in this league and knocked down every door to get here," Livingston said. "I think that's what we are. If you think about the cast of characters we have, we've got them on all levels. Probably people who have been told their whole life they can't do this. You look at him and you see this means a lot to him."

But it always gets back to the tape and Brown says this is what jumps off: "His explosiveness, his range, his play-making ability." Marvin Lewis taught us long ago there are no more strong safeties and free safeties. All safeties have to play centerfield as well as cover and scrounge the run in the box against the NFL's always-expanding passing offenses.

"He has shown up at every level," said Brown of special teams and playing both run and pass.

With Hill playing only about 60 snaps or so at safety as a rookie and Scott coming off his first full season as a starter, the Bengals no longer have that experience at safety they lost last week when Jessie Bates III and Von Bell departed.

But they are faster and a bit more athletic when pairing Hill's 4.38-second 40-yard dash at last year's NFL scouting combine with Scott's 4.43-second 40 at his 20129 pro day at Penn State.

Scott reportedly would have finished tied for the 11th-best 40-yard dash time among safeties at the 2019 combine. According to news stories at the time of his pro day, his 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press would have been tied for eighth and his 41-inch vertical would be in the top five.