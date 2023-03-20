Bengals Sign Nick Scott

Mar 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM
The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent S Nick Scott to a three-year contract through the 2025 season.

Scott (5-11, 200), a fifth-year player out of Penn State University, originally was a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. He spent each of his first four NFL seasons with the Rams and played in 64 games (17 starts), recording 140 tackles, four INTs, nine PDs and two FFs. Scott has also played in six postseason games, including four starts following the 2021 season to help the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) defends in coverage during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Bills defeated the Rams, 31-10. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) runs after the catch in front of Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 31-27. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) during an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, Ariz. The Los Angeles Rams won 20-12. (Michael Owens via AP)
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) looks on during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams, 24-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) reacts in the tunnel prior to an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Dallas Cowboys won 22-10. (Michael Owens via AP)
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gets tackled by Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) after catching a pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 27-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) defends against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Rams, 26-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) celebrates after intercepting an intended touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Rams, 26-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) defends against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Rams, 26-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) celebrates after intercepting an intended touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Rams, 26-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) battles Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) for a reception during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Seahawks defeated the Rams 27-23. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) walks off the field with cornerback TJ Carter (20) after an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) and Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp (24) celebrate an interception that ends the NFL football game agains the Los Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Raiders 17-16. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) runs during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 24-12. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nick Scott (33) lines up in the secondary during an NFL game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Broncos 51-14. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) leaves the field after an NFL game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Broncos 51-14. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) gets tackled by Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) after catching a pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won 31-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) lines up in the secondary during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers defeated the Rams 31-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) chases the action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won 31-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Advertising