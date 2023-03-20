Bengals Sign Nick Scott

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent S Nick Scott to a three-year contract through the 2025 season.
Scott (5-11, 200), a fifth-year player out of Penn State University, originally was a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. He spent each of his first four NFL seasons with the Rams and played in 64 games (17 starts), recording 140 tackles, four INTs, nine PDs and two FFs. Scott has also played in six postseason games, including four starts following the 2021 season to help the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.
Check out the best photos of S Nick Scott from his career so far.
