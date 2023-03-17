Orlando Brown Jr. Hopes Old School Ways Help Bengals To More New Heights

Jammal got to know Orlando Sr. through their agent, Tom Condon. Orlando, ten years older than Jammal, was always supportive, beginning with, "You're the best right tackle in college football," and coaxing him on with, "We're both named Brown, we have to stick together." Jammal worked at a camp in Baltimore with him.

So he knew how close Orlando was to his son and how he would tell Junior to watch the left side of the Ravens line and not the right.

"He does a lot of things for his father. He always wanted to please him," Jammal Brown said. "His dad wanted his son to be the best. So his dad would have him watch (Hall of Fame left tackle) Jonathan Ogden and not even watch him. He'd say, 'He's the best. Watch this guy.'"

On Friday, Orlando Brown Jr. told the media how his dad felt he wasn't recognized on the right side and urged him to play the more high-profile left side. It's an argument Bengals fans know well in Bengals Ring of Honor member Willie Anderson's bid for the Hall of Fame. Anderson was the best right tackle of Orlando Brown Sr.'s time, but five left tackles whose career crossed Anderson's (Ogden, Walter Jones, Willie Roaf, Orlando Pace, Tony Boselli) are in while Anderson waits.

So Orlando Brown Jr., didn't watch Anderson or his dad. He watched the left tackles, including two Bengals legends, Munoz and Andrew Whitworth.

"I have a two-year-old son, and I preach to him, even though he might not understand, to be better than me," said Orlando Brown of the grandson. "That was something our dad was big on in our household. He was a right tackle for 13 years and for a long time he felt like he never got his gratification because of that. And, not necessarily blocking the premier guys. As a young child, I set out to be a premier left tackle in this league. I studied Jonathan Ogden. I studied Andrew Whitworth. I watched Tony Boselli, Anthony Munoz even, so to be here in this position, it's just crazy."

Jammal Brown thinks he's found a homey spot in Cincinnati.

"It's a great spot for him. He can come in and play a system he's somewhat familiar with. He's played both ends of the spectrum," Jammal Brown said. "He's played in a Lamar (Jackson) offense and played in a pass-happy offense with Pat Mahomes that has a real deep drop that gets the ball downfield and things like that. I feel here it will be more mixed in with pass and runs and short game and things like that."

Orlando Brown Jr. is quite comfortable returning to the AFC North. His Old School education and style wouldn't have it any other way.