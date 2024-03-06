How Health and Trey Hendrickson Are Helping Joseph Ossai Eye A Break-Out Season On Bengals Edge

In what amounted to the 2022 AFC North title game, he scored the back-breaking touchdown when he fell on a Hendrickson sack-strip in the Ravens end zone and had six pressures on the day.

In the AFC Divisional, he set the tone when his inside rush forced Bills quarterback Josh Allen into an incompletion on the first series. The next week in Kansas City in the AFC title game, in vintage Ossai fashion, he had his greatest and toughest game on the same night with four pressures on 20 rushes.

He takes a deep breath and exhales.

"Frustration, yes. But I just have to be thankful because I'm still here. A lot of people don't last as long in the league," Ossai says. "I'm still here. I'm still able to move. I'm still healthy enough to play the game. If there's that, then the possibilities are always endless.

"I'm holding on to God. It is frustrating to always be going through an injury, but whether you like it or not, that's always building character, always building something. It's helping you learn something you didn't even know you needed to re-learn. That's just been these past three years. Learning. When I do get the chance, when you do get the opportunity, you have to go out there and put it all together."

That's how he compartmentalizes what happened in Kansas City, where he played like a man possessed stalking the ever-elusive Patrick Mahomes.

It will be recalled with 21 seconds left in a 20-20 game, the Chiefs had the ball on the Bengals 47 and were looking at second-and-four. Ossai kept his big game going and split Pro Bowl left guard Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey to force a hurried incompletion.

Third-and-four.

With Mahomes dancing on the sideline 17 seconds from the Super Bowl, Ossai tried to cut off him at the pass on the killing five-yard scramble. How do you hold up 17 seconds from the Super Bowl? The refs said you don't and hit Ossai for 15 yards for hitting Mahomes out of bounds.

Game, set, match.

Tears.

"It's been quite some time and I've had a lot of time to sit back and reflect and you just have to move forward," Ossai says. "Take the game how it comes. Learn from it and move forward. Can't go back and fix it, so you have to move forward and try to get back in that situation and then make the right decisions."

Hendrickson has been a big factor there. The man who has the third most sacks of the 2020s takes the decade a minute at a time and counsels the same.

"The next play mentality. Not dwelling on the past play and just having that mentality of taking the fight to your opponent, whoever's in front of you," Ossai says of Hendrickson's philosophy. "You dictate even though they know the snap count, they know, the play, they know where they're going. It's your job to dictate to them what's going to happen. That's every snap, every play. You versus him. If you win your matchup first, everything will take care of itself.

"He's phenomenal. He's phenomenal," Ossai says. "He's always locked in, and he can just laser focus and when he smells blood, he goes for the kill."

Hendrickson has gone beyond blood and worked with Ossai on the brain.

"A couple of things with my pass rush aiming points and just working angles," Ossai says. "What I learn from him every day is his get-off. It's the best in the league and I'm not going to lie to you. His first step, his twitch, his ability to key."

Hendrickson tells him he moves off the tackle's move. When Hendrickson had some offsides called against him last year, Ossai went back to the film.

No offsides.

"It's just sometimes it's just so insane and so fast. The ref, I guess, is in disbelief and throws the flag. But he's insane," Ossai says.

He shakes his head. He tells Hendrickson, yes, he's trying to start his move the same way.

"I'm like, yeah, that's easier said than done," Ossai says. "I'm looking at him and still not getting off as quick as you are. For him, it's just years of work."

And then there are some things not so easily said than done. Like being able to shoot baskets at lunchtime and savoring a workout. The target today is running backs coach Justin Hill, a torrid shooter.

"(Faith) has just gotten stronger and that's the beauty of life," Ossai says. "You go through things and it's meant to help you get stronger and grow. If things are easy all the time, no one's ever going to face that adversity and learn what it is to come out on the other side. It makes it sweeter when you do come out the other side."