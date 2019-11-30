Gameday Info Week 13: Jets at Bengals

The Bengals are back in Paul Brown Stadium hosting the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Fans interested in going can purchase tickets by calling the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383, online at Bengals.com or by visiting the Paul Brown Stadium ticket office.
The Salvation Army will be at Paul Brown Stadium before the game collecting cash donations for their annual Red Kettle campaign. Red Kettle donations to Salvation Army go to direct services for veterans, the elderly, and families or individuals struggling with job, food or housing insecurity.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Kickoff: 1:02 p.m.
Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Fifth Third Bank will make game day a Fifth Third better® with early access at Gate E 30 minutes prior to regular admission when you show your Bengals Debit Card and game ticket.
- Weather: Cloudy with occasional rain showers, temperature in the low-50s°F, wind from the SW at 16 mph
- National Anthem: Cheya Dixon
- Honor Guard: University of Cincinnati AFROTC
- Halftime: Ben-Gals Alumni
GAMEDAY FEATURES AT PAUL BROWN STADIUM
The Bengals have introduced numerous features designed to enhance the gameday experience at Paul Brown Stadium, including a revamped guest services approach, a street team that interacts with fans, additional elements in the Jungle Zone, a redesigned gameday section in the Official Bengals App and new stadium speakers.
JUNGLE ZONE
The Jungle Zone is home to the Bengals' pregame tailgate party. Located on the east plaza level of Paul Brown Stadium, the Jungle Zone features food, drinks, giveaways and family-friendly activities including inflatables and face painting. The Jungle Zone will open at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Bengals legends signing autographs prior to the game will be Pete Johnson, Barney Bussey, Glenn Bujnoch, Doug Pelfrey, Robert Jackson, Ken Moyer, Joe Kelly, Ken Moyer, Robert Jackson
PRO SHOP
The Bengals Pro Shop will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. until after the game.
TICKETS
Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383, online at Bengals.com or by visiting the Paul Brown Stadium ticket office.
Fans can call the Bengals Ticket Hotline on Sunday from 9 a.m. through the end of the game to purchase tickets for this game or any other game this season.
The main ticket office located in the Bengals administrative building is open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. the Saturday before each home game. On game day, the will call and sales windows at the North ticket office will open at 9 a.m. and continue through the end of the second quarter.
Fans can call the Bengals Ticket Hotline or chat with a ticket representative online if they have any questions.
MOBILE TICKET GUIDE
As part of a league-wide initiative, the Bengals have replaced the print-at-home PDF ticket option with a mobile ticketing option. All ticket holders can enter the stadium using mobile tickets via the free Bengals app.
FREE SHUTTLE
Fifth Third Bank will make game day a Fifth Third better® by providing free rides from downtown to Paul Brown Stadium throughout the season. The Fifth Third better® carts will be picking up fans from designated pick up spots (Fountain Square, P&G Gardens and Duke Energy Center) and shuttling fans to the stadium three hours prior to game time, up until kickoff. Be on the lookout for the Fifth Third better® cart and grab a free ride to the game.
CLEAR BAG POLICY
Based on recommended NFL public safety best practices, we strongly encourage fans to not bring any bags. One (per person) of the bags listed below will be permitted inside Paul Brown Stadium:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12"x6"x12"
- One-gallon re-sealable clear freezer bag
- Women's clutch purse no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" with one of the clear plastic bags
- Medical bags for accompanying patron
All items subject to search. All other bags will be denied. Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, non-clear cinch bags, luggage of any kind, seat cushions with zippered covers, pockets or flaps, computer bags, camera bags, and any bag larger than the permissible size.
SMOKING POLICY
Paul Brown Stadium is a smoke-free facility. This includes cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, and any devices that emit smoke. Non-smoking areas include all concourses, bathrooms, seating areas, and stairwells.
Fans will be allowed to smoke outside the major exits (gates in A, B, C, D, E) in a gated area. You will not be exiting the actual stadium so you will not require a ticket, stamp, or pass for re-entry. Please exit the gates into the gated area that states "Smoking Exit."
WAYS TO WATCH
The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.
Visit bengals.com/watch-live-games/ways-to-watch for a complete listing of television and online options to catch the game.
WAYS TO LISTEN
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).
Visit Bengals.com/Listen for the complete list of radio affiliates.
Fans in the team's home market area can also listen on the Official Bengals Mobile App or on Bengals.com. Nationally the game broadcast is available on satellite radio and through TuneIn.