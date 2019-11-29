Matchup Of The Game: 'He's Seen Every Look In The Book'

"He really has found ways to be creative in helping put Jamal in the right spots and then Jamal does a great job of executing what's called. He's the type of guy who makes the play. A lot of times you see a guy get freed up and there's a missed tackle or a guy takes a wrong angle. Jamal does a really good job of finishing plays."

What really concerns the Bengals coaches about Adams is not where he lines up, but the problems he presents when he gets to the point of his blitz. Because in the last month, when he blitzes, he gets there. They've isolated the clip where Adams threw away Giants running back Saquon Barkley as if he were a toy on that sack-strip TD.

He's not only strong enough and fast enough to defeat running backs in blitz pickup, but his technique makes it twice as difficult to defend him. One of Sunday's sub-plots is third-down running back Giovani Bernard (6-1, 205 pounds) matched up against Adams.

"He's a physical blitzer. He's a fast blitzer. He plays fast," says Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. "He's a matchup problem really for any receiver or running back that's trying to block him, in the run game or the pass game. You do your best to try to keep those guys out of there and every now and again they've got to swell up. He's a good player. He's really good.

"Gio does a lot of things well and blitz pick up might be near the top ... one of the things he does very well is pass protection. He'll go strike guys. He's small in stature but not in play strength and technique. He's really good in the protection game. That will be a good matchup to see. I'm sure they'll meet each other a few times as it goes along."

Callahan also knows that Dalton and Williams have different deals at their fingertips. This isn't the 2017 Browns defense and this certainly isn't Dalton's 2015 offense. But in 2015 Finley was still at Boise State.

"He's played against Gregg a number of times. He recognizes things that maybe Ryan is seeing for the first time and wouldn't recognize in the same manner," Callahan says. "Ryan did a really good job recognizing that stuff. He didn't have a lot of problems seeing the field. He might have had one or two that were difficult looks that he got confused on. But for the most part, he sees the field well, too. I don't see Andy having a whole lot of difficulty seeing things. It's going to be a challenge either way, whoever will be out there against Gregg."

Adams and his defense are hot. Dalton's teammates know they can expect some cool from their side.

"When he's in the huddle there's just a veteran presence about him," says tight end C.J. Uzomah. "He knows and understands defenses really, really well."

Or as wide receiver Alex Erickson says, "He's seen every look in the book."