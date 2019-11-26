Game Preview: Jets at Bengals | Week 13

T.B. chasing 100: With just five games to go in the 2019 season, WR Tyler Boyd remains in position to make a run at becoming just the third Bengal ever to catch 100 passes in a single season. Former Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh caught a team-record 117 passes in 2007, while WR Carl Pickens' 100 catches in 1996 count as the only other instance of a Bengal reaching the 100-catch plateau.

Boyd currently has 63 catches, and is on pace for 91 grabs by season's end. He would need to average 7.4 catches over the final five games to reach 100 receptions. By comparison, Pickens had 67 catches through 11 games in 1996, while Houshmandzadeh had 83 in 2007.

Bengals look to get Joe clicking: While Bengals HB Joe Mixon hasn't yet found the form that helped earn him the AFC rushing crown last season (more info in "Joe looks to regain 2018 form"), head coach Zac Taylor has alluded several times this season to the coaching staff's effort to involve him more heavily in the offense. That's likely a good idea, because as history shows, the Bengals have been tough to beat when Mixon is heavily involved.

The Bengals are 6-2 since Mixon's 2017 rookie season when has at least 20 carries, and 3-3 when he has at least 100 rushing yards. The Bengals are 6-7 when he reaches 100 total yards. Mixon this season has reached 100 total yards three times, 100 rushing yards once and 20 carries once, but the Bengals are winless in those games.

Dunlap, Atkins neck-and-neck in career sacks: Just a half sack separates Bengals DT Geno Atkins (75.5 career sacks) and DE Carlos Dunlap (75), who rank second and third, respectively, on Cincinnati's all-time sack list behind all-time leader Eddie Edwards (83.5). And now that Edwards' record is within sight, the race is on to see which player catches him first.

Atkins, who missed nearly half of the 2013 season with a torn ACL, has more than double the number of sacks of the next-closest interior defensive lineman in Bengals history (Tim Krumrie, 34.5). Atkins has a team-high 4.5 sacks this season, including two multi-sack performances — Game 7 vs. Jacksonville (two), and Game 10 at Oakland (1.5). Last season, he had a team-high 10 sacks, the third-highest single-season sack total of his career (he had a career-high 12.5 in 2012, and 11 in '15). Atkins has finished with at least a share of the NFL lead for sacks by an interior lineman five times in nine NFL seasons, including in three of the last four years (see "Geno looks to re-claim his crown").