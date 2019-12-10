Game Preview: Patriots at Bengals

Setting the scene: The Bengals this week return home to Paul Brown Stadium, where they will host the New England Patriots on Sunday. Cincinnati stands at 1-12 on the season, after falling 27-19 on the road to the Cleveland Browns last week.

At first glance, Cincinnati put up what seemed to be a solid all-around showing against Cleveland. The Bengals' offense gained a season-high 451 yards, HB Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 146 yards and a TD, the team was plus-one in the turnover battle, and Browns QB Baker Mayfield was held to just a 45.8 percent completion percentage and 38.9 passer rating.

But Cincinnati fell short in a few critical areas. The Bengals scored just one TD on five trips inside the red zone, converted just three of 12 third downs, threw a pick-six, and committed eight penalties for 99 yards.

Mixon highlighted the day for Cincinnati by posting a career-high 186 yards from scrimmage, the most by a Bengals RB since Jeremy Hill in 2016 (192 vs. Cleveland). After a slow start to the season in which he averaged just 36.3 rushing yards over the first seven games, Mixon has been among the hottest running backs in the league in recent weeks. The third-year pro ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards (469) over the last five weeks, and first in attempts (105).

Getting back into the win column and continuing the offensive momentum figure to be tall tasks this week, as Cincinnati faces a Patriots team that boasts the league's top defense in both yards and points allowed. Taylor, who faced New England in last year's Super Bowl while he was an assistant with the Rams, said this week that his approach will not change.

New England enters Sunday's matchup with a 10-3 record, after suffering a 23-16 loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

The series: The Patriots lead 16-9, but the Bengals lead in games played in Cincinnati, 7-6. New England has won the last two meetings, 35-17 in 2016 and 43-17 in '14 (both played at Gillette Stadium). The Bengals won the last meeting in Cincinnati, 13-6 at Paul Brown Stadium in 2013.

Cincinnati's first victory in the series was a memorable one, as the 1970 team won 45-7 over Boston at Riverfront Stadium to clinch the AFC Central Division title. The Paul Brown-coached Bengals, in their third season, became at the time the youngest franchise ever to reach the playoffs.

In 1988, a Super Bowl-bound Bengals team opened the season with a 6-0 start before losing 27-21 at New England in Game 7.

The series began at baseball's storied Fenway Park. In an American Football League game in 1968, the Patriots beat the expansion Bengals, 33-14.

Bengals career records watch: Here is a look at potential upcoming movement in the Bengals' career records book (regular season):