FOX19 Is Your New Home for Bengals Coverage

FOX19 is the new flagship television station for Bengals preseason games and exclusive team programming, including Bengals Weekly and From The Jungle: Bengals All Access. Additionally, the Bengals and FOX19 will collaborate to deliver special post-draft, training camp and season preview shows throughout the multi-year partnership.

"We are excited to partner with FOX19 to provide Bengals fans with comprehensive coverage of the team," said Bengals Chief Business Officer Brian Sells. "We look forward to working with FOX19 to produce compelling content about our players, coaches, fans and community throughout this partnership."

"It feels incredible to say FOX19 is THE flagship station of the Bengals," said Jennifer Rieffer, Vice President and General Manager of FOX19. "We can't wait to start production on new content fans are going to love. We're proud to partner with this amazing team and are so excited for this NFL season."

Bengals Weekly will air on FOX19 every Sunday during the regular season at 10 a.m. followed by From The Jungle: Bengals All Access at 10:30 a.m. FOX19 will produce a weekly Bengals show that will air every Friday at 11:30 p.m. starting in August.