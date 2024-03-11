 Skip to main content
Advertising

FOX19 Is Your New Home for Bengals Coverage

Mar 11, 2024 at 05:00 PM

FOX19 is the new flagship television station for Bengals preseason games and exclusive team programming, including Bengals Weekly and From The Jungle: Bengals All Access. Additionally, the Bengals and FOX19 will collaborate to deliver special post-draft, training camp and season preview shows throughout the multi-year partnership.

"We are excited to partner with FOX19 to provide Bengals fans with comprehensive coverage of the team," said Bengals Chief Business Officer Brian Sells. "We look forward to working with FOX19 to produce compelling content about our players, coaches, fans and community throughout this partnership."  

"It feels incredible to say FOX19 is THE flagship station of the Bengals," said Jennifer Rieffer, Vice President and General Manager of FOX19. "We can't wait to start production on new content fans are going to love. We're proud to partner with this amazing team and are so excited for this NFL season."
Bengals Weekly will air on FOX19 every Sunday during the regular season at 10 a.m. followed by From The Jungle: Bengals All Access at 10:30 a.m. FOX19 will produce a weekly Bengals show that will air every Friday at 11:30 p.m. starting in August.

ABOUT FOX19
WXIX-TV, FOX19 which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., is the FOX affiliate serving Cincinnati and the Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana tri-state area, the nation's 35th Television DMA. FOX19 NOW, the station that's "Always Local, Always Now," produces over 61 hours of News per week. FOX19 is the leader in Morning News with local coverage from 4:30 a.m. until Noon each weekday. WXIX has also debuted a local lifestyle show "Now in the Nati" this year; focusing on people and places that make up the Tri-State. The station airs early evening news from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays and is home to the market's #1 (A25-54) late, local News starting at 10:00 to 11:30 p.m. FOX19 NOW's community involvement includes The St. Jude Dream Home, The Alzheimer's Association, Northern Kentucky Community Action Coalition, among others. FOX19 is proud to serve the community on multiple platforms, and broadcast some of the most popular programming in the Tri-State, including Super Bowl LIX, NFL on FOX, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and the FOX prime time schedule.

Related Content

news

Bengals Re-Sign Drew Sample

The Bengals today re-signed TE Drew Sample to a three-year contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Trayveon Williams

The Bengals today re-signed HB Trayveon Williams to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Ford

 The Bengals today re-signed G Cody Ford to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Hire Three Assistant Coaches

The Bengals today announced the hiring of three assistants for the team's 2024 coaching staff. The new assistants include Jordan Salkin (offensive assistant), Ronnie Regula (defensive assistant) and Ben Jacobs (special teams assistant). 
news

Bengals Designate Higgins as Franchise Player

The Bengals today designated WR Tee Higgins as the team's franchise player. 
news

New FieldTurf To Be Installed at Paycor Stadium for 2024 Season

In an ongoing effort to maintain Paycor Stadium at the highest levels, a new FieldTurf field will be installed as part of offseason stadium upgrades.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: AJ McCarron Released

The Bengals today released QB AJ McCarron.
news

Bengals Hire Justin Rascati as Pass Game Coordinator, Promote Kragthorpe and Kovacs to Position Coaches

The Bengals today announced the hiring of Justin Rascati as pass game coordinator. In addition, the team promoted Brad Kragthorpe to quarterbacks coach and Jordan Kovacs to secondary/safeties coach. 
news

Bengals, Villa Madonna, and Campbell's Chunky Team Up to Fight Food Insecurity

The Cincinnati Bengals teamed up with Villa Madonna Academy and Campbell's Chunky to host a "Souper Bowl" pep rally.
news

Bengals Promote Dan Pitcher to Offensive Coordinator

The Bengals today announced the promotion of Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator.
news

PFWA Names Hendrickson As Bengals' MVP for 2023

The Cincinnati Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America today named DE Trey Hendrickson as the Bengals' Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season.
Advertising