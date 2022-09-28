Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Dolphins

The Bengals face a red-hot Dolphins team in a Thursday Night Football matchup at Paycor Stadium. Miami comes in as the AFC's lone unbeaten team at 3-0, and will provide a challenge for Cincinnati in all three phases.

Here are five things to watch between the Bengals and Dolphins on Thursday night.

1. Burrow vs. Tua, Part III

The first two quarterbacks taken in the 2020 NFL Draft are set to face one another for the first time in their NFL careers, as Joe Burrow leads the Bengals against Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall selection in 2020, and Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in that draft, have both gathered a wealth of experience in just over two years in the NFL. Burrow led his team to the Super Bowl in his second season, while Tua heads into Thursday's game playing perhaps the best football of his young career.

"He's playing well," said Burrow, who told the media Tuesday that he has remained in contact with Tagovailoa since their draft. "It's exciting to see. All the quarterbacks in our draft class have been playing well, and that's always exciting. The more talent, the better."

From 2018-19, the two star quarterbacks faced off twice, when Burrow played at LSU and Tagovailoa was at Alabama. Tua's Crimson Tide won the first matchup decisively in 2018, before Burrow and the Tigers earned a 46-41 win in an instant classic the following year. Burrow threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns in that contest, while Tagovailoa had 418 passing yards and four scores with an interception. Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who figures to play a large role in Thursday night's game vs. Miami, caught six passes for 140 yards and a touchdown as LSU's leading receiver.