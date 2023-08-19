Quick Hits: Bengals' First D Sees Red Again (Take Another Bow, Mike Hilton)

SLANTS AND SCREENS: Veteran free agent safety Nick Scott made his Bengals debut on those 15 plays, his first in the preseason since he was a rookie in 2019.

"I just rolled with it when the coaches said we were playing," Scott said. "I trust whatever the coaches say. It being a night preseason game on the road, it kind of made sense to get the guys used to preparing and going through your routine. We play a bunch of prime-time games. It made sense."

Scott admitted the drive was longer than they hoped and not as efficient as they wanted. But he also said, "How that drive ended is the epitome of who we are as a defense and who we are as a team. I'm just glad nobody went down, we got the work in and made the play." …

Quarterback Jake Browning displayed his mobility and moxie in that last two-minute drill that gave the Bengals a 13-10 lead with 50 seconds left. Browning went eight plays in 2:25, scrambling two times for 37 yards, throwing a mean back-shoulder to rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas and handing off to rookie running back Chase Brown for a three-yard touchdown run.

"Good protection, saw the field, got a couple of big plays, didn't take any negative plays. Put those all together and you get a good two-minute drill," said Browning, who was working behind the third offensive line. "Andrei made some big plays. That back shoulder throw to get inside the five, that's the big play when we needed it."

What was also big was Browning sucked it up and overcame an interception with 5:35 left when he got chased out of the pocket and tried to jam it into the sideline, where it got picked off by a rookie safety.

"Not a great throw. A little aggressive. I was looking to make something happen and it was too early in the game to do that," said Browning, who rebounded when he got the ball back to hit all four passes for 42 yards to finish 16 of 22 for 140 yards...

Jonah Williams had a contented smile on his face after it was over. He was the only offensive starter to play and he was gone after 11 satisfying snaps of that first drive. Those were the first 11 snaps of his NFL career at right tackle.