Bengals K Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week 

Bengals K Evan McPherson today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 4 for his performance in the team's win on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins.

McPherson made two FG attempts, both of which came in the fourth quarter, and converted each of his three PAT attempts. He was good from 19 yards to put Cincinnati ahead 17-15, then extended the lead with 6:13 remaining with a 57-yarder, which tied for the fifth-longest kick in the NFL this season. Through four games, McPherson has made nine of 11 FG attempts, and six of seven PATs. He has converted all three of his attempts of 50 or more yards, including a Bengals record long 59-yarder in Week 1.

Thursday night marked the 20th career game for McPherson. His 12 FGs of 50 or more yards are tied with Minnesota's Blair Walsh for the most by a kicker through their first 20 contests in NFL history.

This is McPherson's third career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. He won it in Week 1 of the 2021 season vs. Minnesota, his NFL debut, and again in Week 11 at Las Vegas. McPherson was also named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in December of 2021.