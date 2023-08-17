Donatos Named "Official Pizza of Cincinnati Bengals"

Aug 17, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Donatos Pizza, the fast-casual pizza franchise famous for its Edge to Edge® toppings – has partnered with the Cincinnati Bengals and is now recognized as the Official Pizza of the Cincinnati Bengals. This football season, the premium pizzas will be served to Who Dey Nation throughout 12 concession stands including club and suite locations at Paycor Stadium. Donatos Pizza will also be available at Pregame at The Banks located on Freedom Way, between Race Street and Joe Nuxhall Way.

In addition to this exciting partnership, Donatos is taking part in The Bengals Golden Ticket Giveaway. This giveaway features two tickets to each Bengals home game randomly given away with large pizza orders from the 23 locally-owned Donatos locations. The giveaway runs from now until Sept. 16 – just before the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 17.

Bill Aseere, CEO of Space Cowboys Restaurant Group and owner of 17 locations, along with the other Cincinnati area Donatos franchisees, are thrilled to announce this partnership.

"Donatos is a Cincinnati staple, and we're so excited to bring our pizza to Paycor Stadium," said Aseere. "This partnership will allow Donatos premium pizza to maximize brand positioning in the market alongside the dedicated fans of Who Dey Nation. We are locally owned and being longtime Bengals fans, this opportunity was a no brainer."

Donatos is honored to be named the Official Pizza of the Cincinnati Bengals and looks forward to serving the Cincinnati community in this multi-year relationship.

About Donatos

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With 455 locations in 27 states, Donatos, and its franchise partners operate 173 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 282 non-traditional locations (273 locations with Red Robin and nine sports and entertainment venues). For more information, visit donatosfranchise.com. Follow Donatos on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @donatoscincy.

