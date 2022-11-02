DJ Reader Launches Community Program with Local High School 

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader and his foundation, A Son Never Forgets Foundation (ASNFF), will be partnering with Shroder High School to open the "Reader Resource Room". The Reader Resource Room will provide students with essential needs and information that will support student success. ASNFF will provide shelving, initial ordering and organization of inventory, and develop sustainable communication and distribution plans for the school resource team so they can successfully operate the resource room. It is DJ's hope that this resource room can be opened in other schools, including schools in his hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina.

ASNFF is committed to providing additional support to the 700+ students at Shroder High School by way of a back-to-school drive held prior to the start of the 2023-2024 school year. Students will be provided with back-to-school essentials necessary to return to school ready and equipped for a successful academic year. Student will be able to pre-register for the dental, vision, and health screenings as well.

To support these efforts, DJ Reader is hosting his Inaugural Bowling Event. Held at Main Event in West Chester, fans are invited to support and attend the Monday, November 7 event from 7-10pm. Fans can purchase tickets here: https://www.givesignup.org/TicketEvent/ASONNEVERFORGETSFNDBOWLINGEVENT

Reader was moved to work in the community thanks to the encouragement from his father, David, who passed away in 2014 following a long fight with kidney disease. Reader launched the A Son Never Forgets Foundation to promote health and wellness by providing information, services, resources, and activities to impact and support sustainable communities.

"I understand the kind of impact a single individual can make in the lives of those in a community," said Reader. "I want to leverage my platform to honor my father and help my adopted hometown of Cincinnati attain affordable housing and other health and wellness initiatives."

Reader is currently in his seventh NFL season. Raised in Greensboro, NC, he played baseball and football in high school prior to playing collegiately at Clemson University. After graduating in three years, he was selected by the Houston Texans in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Recognized as one the league's best defensive tackles, he has also been honored for his community service and philanthropic efforts. In 2019, he won the Spirit of the Bull Award for his impact on and off the field by the Texans, nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, and earned the Ed Block Courage Award, among others.