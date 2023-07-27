Bengals Training Camp Observations - July 27

Here are five observations after Thursday's training camp practice.
Five observations from Day 2 of #Bengals training camp:— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 27, 2023
1. Joe Burrow left practice with an apparent calf injury.
“I know about calf strains all too well and they’re really painful,” said Sam Hubbard. “They’re not the end of the world, but they do linger a bit.”
3. Trey Hendrickson looks like a finely-tuned machine after a strict exercise, diet, and sleep schedule this offseason.— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 27, 2023
5. A look at rookie Brad Robbins warming up before practice.— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 27, 2023
