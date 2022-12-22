D'Ante Smith Makes the Holidays Extra Special for Families in His Hometown 

D'Ante Smith held his first Christmas event in his hometown of Augusta, Georgia. Smith partnered "100 Black Men of Augusta", an organization that supported Smith and his family as he was growing up. Each year, 100 Black Men of Augusta hosts a large Christmas event, impacting hundreds of kids and families in need. This year, Smith and his family worked alongside Black Men of Augusta to provide additional support to nine families who needed it. Each of those families received a gift card to help with their Christmas needs from Smith and his family, along with a Bengals swag bag. Smith and his family really enjoyed being a part of each family's Christmas and are looking forward to making an impact again next year.