Bengals at Chiefs Slated for Week 17 on CBS; Bengals Single Game Tickets Go On Sale May 11

The Bengals will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 of the 2023 season on Sunday, Dec. 31 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.
Cincinnati's full 2023 regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. Single Game Tickets will go on sale when the schedule is released. Fans can purchase tickets at Bengals.com or by calling the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383.
The Bengals' home schedule includes nine regular-season games and one preseason game. The Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium during the regular season. Preseason opponents will additionally be announced on Thursday.