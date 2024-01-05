Bengals Name Chidobe Awuzie as Team's 2023 Winner of Ed Block Courage Award

Jan 05, 2024 at 03:39 PM

The Bengals have named CB Chidobe Awuzie as the recipient of their 2023 Ed Block Courage Award.

Coordinated through NFL athletic trainers, the award honors players who symbolize "professionalism, great strength and dedication," while also serving as role models in the community.

"I am very excited to receive the Ed Block Courage Award," said Awuzie. "I have been in the league for seven years now and seen a lot of great players receive this award. I'm humbled to accept it on behalf of the Bengals, San Jose, Nigeria and all the people who I've honored and honor me."

Awuzie, a seventh-year player out of the University of Colorado, suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 8 of the 2022 campaign that required surgery and an extensive rehab process. He was cleared to practice shortly before the start of 2023 training camp, and made his return to game action in the team's regular-season opener on Sept. 10.

"Although the injury kept Chidobe off the field, his leadership during his recovery process was on full display as he remained a valuable veteran voice in the locker room," said Bengals Director of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer Matt Summers. "He worked extremely hard in the rehab process, leaned on his faith and trust, and maintained a level of consistency that allowed him to bounce back from the injury to start the 2023 season. Chido's ability to battle through adversity and his commitment to community service makes him the ideal receipt for the Ed Block Courage Award."

Awuzie has played in 15 games this season with 10 starts. He is tied for fifth on the team with six PDs, and has 57 tackles along with one FF and one FR.

