Camp Notebook: Defensive Stand Bates Burrow; Depleted But Feisty Corner; LBs As Fast As Advertised; Mixon Day-to-Day 

BIG NIGHT FOR BROWN: Between injuries and personal issues, the Bengals were down to the quick at cornerback without two of the guys (Darius Phillips and LeShaun Sims) who were getting the bulk of the snaps opposite the other starter, William Jackson III. So Tony Brown, a third-year veteran off a stint with the Packers who was signed just before last season ended, stepped up with two passes defensed in three snaps and really should have picked off either one as he worked against wide receiver Trenton Irwin.

His timing was good on that second one as he broke on the side-line route and impeccable when it came to the roster chase. It's the first time this camp someone has emerged from the group behind Jackson, Phillips, Sims and Mackensie Alexander. It looked like CFL product Winston Rose was also active.

"We're in a good situation. The more depth we have obviously, the better we'll be," Anarumo said. "We'll need that as the season goes on with injuries and things like that."

Taylor liked the look back there, although when one group is winning the majority of 50-50 balls, the other group gets the scrutiny.

"All those guys have had their moments and they have some tough tests in front of them. We've got a receiver corps that will really test you," Taylor said. "There are times they are going to give up plays, but you go back and watch the tape and see who was part of those contested incompletions. Overall I just thought the DBs were tight in coverage, they were making plays that came their way and each one of them has shown some nice flashes."

DEFENSE BATES BURROW: Free safety Jessie Bates had a good night. He got a disputed end zone interception because strong safety Vonn Bell appeared to run through the back of wide receiver Mike Thomas on the back line. But Bates made the catch and also came over the middle to jostle the ball away from Thomas to deny Burrow on third-and-short.

"He's approaching the game the way he needs to and those things are showing up," Anarumo said. "In terms of being a better open-field tackler and being in positions to make plays, not guessing and he's done well. He's done much, much better with all that stuff."

Bates is going into his third season after two years he's delivered on his second-round selection. The signing of the savvy Bell back in the spring is going to make him better.