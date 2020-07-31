Burrow Arrives At PBS: 'I think We're Going To Have One Of The Best Receiving Corps In The League'

Burrow has put down stakes on the eastern edge of Cincinnati and his old buddy from Ohio State, Bengals right end Sam Hubbard, is a neighbor. He's been here for about two weeks, enough to time to get in some throwing sessions with receivers like Tee Higgins and Auden Tate and tight end Drew Sample.

He doesn't think it will take long to get synced up with everybody else.

"I'd say probably minimum six to seven throwing sessions," Burrow said. "Everyone has their own mannerisms, the way they run routes. Their own body language. It just takes a while to get used to it."

Burrow has yet to throw to his pair of 1,000-yard receivers, A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. But he's seen plenty of tape of them at work.

"We have a lot of big, strong physical guys that are going to make plays for me as long as I put the ball where it needs to be," Burrow said. "I think we're going to have one of the best receiving corps in the league."

And with that, Taylor got ready to haul him out to the rookies' first 11-on-11 walk-through of camp.

Three months late, but right on time.

"Thank you, Katie," said Burrow as the contract headed to a filing cabinet.