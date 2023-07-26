Bengals Training Camp Observations - July 26

Here are five observations after Wednesday's training camp practice.
Five observations from Day 1 of #Bengals training camp:— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 26, 2023
1. DJ Reader points toward heaven before the start of every practice as a tribute to God and his late father David. He also rubs a tattoo that is a memorial to his dad. pic.twitter.com/d4IzbQn3IJ
3. Chidobe Awuzie was fully cleared and back on the practice field less than nine months after tearing his ACL.— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 26, 2023
“He attacked (rehab) the right way — as well as you could hope,” said Zac Taylor. “That’s no surprise given who Chido is as a man.” pic.twitter.com/oXuw73Yz2z
5. For kids who endured the 95° heat, Joe Burrow made their day by signing autographs.— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 26, 2023
How did Joe think his first practice went?
“Pretty damn good,” he said. “I felt like I put all the balls where I wanted to do, made good reads, and made good checks. It was a good first day.” pic.twitter.com/ZgnCMqB0rF